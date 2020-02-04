Perth LGBTI Professionals makes the move to Moana Hall

Networking event Perth LGBTI Professionals is back after the holiday season and ready to bring the local community together once again.

The casual networking event is open to all who are looking to share their work within the LGBTIQ+ community here in WA, and learn what other community groups and individuals have been working on.

The bi-monthly event has continued to grow since its small beginnings, bringing together dozens of community members every two months.

The first event of 2020 will see a venue change, moving to Moana Hall on Hay Street.

Perth LGBTI Professionals comes to Moana Hall on Tuesday 11th February from 5:30pm. For more information head to Facebook.

OIP Staff