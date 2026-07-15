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Perth man fined over offensive flyer campaign targeting LGBTIQA+ community

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A Gosnells man has been fined after pleading guilty to distributing offensive material across multiple Perth suburbs.

Garath James Mouncey, 47, appeared in Perth Central Law Courts and pleaded guilty to seven counts of leaving an indecent or obscene article in a public place.

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The court heard he was responsible for producing and distributing offensive flyers placed in residential letterboxes over several months.

Garath James Mouncey outside Perth Central Law Courts (OUTinPerth).

The flyers made false and harmful allegations about members of Perth’s LGBTIQA+ community. Prosecutors outlined seven incidents between November 2025 and March 2026, with materials found in suburbs including Victoria Park, Dianella, Wembley, East Perth, Mount Hawthorn and the CBD.

Justice Angus Hockton said residents would likely have been alarmed to find the materials, adding that the persistence of the conduct warranted a significant deterrent. Each charge carried a maximum penalty of $5,000.

The court was told the man believed he was being persecuted by certain individuals, and he may be experiencing paranoid delusions. No further explanation for the conduct was provided. Outside court Mouncey declined to speak to the media.

He was fined $4,000 plus court costs.  There was also a forfeiture order for the flyers.

LGBTIQA+ advocates say the case highlights ongoing concerns about gaps in Western Australia’s vilification laws relating to sexuality and gender identity, leaving community members vulnerable to harassment.

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