Kylie Minogue and Madonna’s ‘Love Sensation’ remix out on Thursday

For months, rumours of a collaboration between Kylie Minogue and Madonna have circulated. Over the weekend, Kylie appeared as a surprise guest during Madonna’s World Pride performance and joined her on stage for a rendition of Love Sensation.

The track is one of the singles from Madonna’s Confessions II album, and on Thursday a remix featuring both artists will be released.

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Speculation that Kylie would appear on the new record began after she made a guest appearance at one of the Los Angeles dates on Madonna’s Celebration Tour in 2024.

The pair also share a creative connection through producer Stuart Price. He produced Madonna’s original Confessions on a Dancefloor album in 2005 and returned to work on her latest project. Price also collaborated with Kylie Minogue on her 2010 album Aphrodite, which featured hits including All the Lovers, Get Outta My Way, Put Your Hands Up (If You Feel Love) and Better Than Today.

When Graham Norton interviewed Madonna for a television special promoting the new record, Kylie also appeared. The trio reminisced about the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards, when Madonna wore a singlet bearing Minogue’s name.

The Love Sensation AFTERHOURS Mix is expected to mark the first official recording collaboration between the two pop icons, subject to verification. Aside from their shared work with Stuart Price, the pair have much in common. Both launched their music careers during the 1980s, both have strong LGBTQIA+ followings, both recorded the Christmas standard Santa Baby, and both have combined music careers with acting work.