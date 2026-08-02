Radicalised Singaporean teens jailed for planning attack on LGBT school mates

Singapore has announced that three teenagers have been detained after becoming radicalised by Islamist extremist organisations, with one allegedly planning an attack against LGBTIQA+ classmates.

The three were issued with Orders of Detention (ODs) under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in April, May and June 2026 respectively.

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Singapore photographed by Graeme Watson (OUTinPerth).

One of the cases involved 19-year-old Tan Jun Jie, who reportedly began exploring Islam online in 2022 through social media content. By 2026, authorities said Tan saw himself as a member of ISIS and had pledged allegiance to the terrorist organisation.

Authorities said he explored travelling to Gaza under the guise of undertaking humanitarian work. When he determined this was not feasible, he reportedly began exploring travel to Somalia instead.

In late 2025, authorities said Tan made plans to attack two groups: military personnel stationed at Sembawang Air Base and LGBTIQA+ students at his school. Investigators said he researched knife attack techniques and identified a knife he intended to purchase from a local shopping mall.

He was reported to authorities by acquaintances concerned about his extremist views and his intention to engage in violence in Singapore and overseas.

Another case involved a 14-year-old boy who authorities said became radicalised at the age of 12 through the online game Roblox, where he began exploring school shootings involving mass casualties. He cannot be publicly identified because he is a minor.

The teen said he had experienced bullying at school and identified with the idea of carrying out a mass shooting as revenge. He learned about the 2016 massacre at Pulse nightclub in Florida and began to idolise gunman Omar Mateen.

Authorities said he believed homosexuality was forbidden under his interpretation of Islam and had also been planning an attack on his school.

Speaking to the media, K Shanmugam, Singapore’s Coordinating Minister for National Security, said those closest to young people were often best placed to recognise signs of radicalisation.

“In all three cases, the boys had shared their extremist views with those around them. One added his family members and friends into chat groups where he spread pro-ISIS content. Another shared ISIS videos with his friends and schoolmates.

“So we need the public, parents, to stay vigilant, safeguard children,” the minister said.

Floral display of the Singaporean flag, photographed by Graeme Watson (OUTinPerth).

LGBTIQA+ charity Oogachaga Community Services has expressed concern about the safety of Singapore’s LGBTQIA+ community.

In a letter to The Straits Times, chief executive Peh Yin Yee said many community members were concerned.

“We are grateful to the Internal Security Department and the Ministry of Home Affairs for their swift action to intercept the youths and prevent the execution of their plans; in particular, the 19-year-old youth’s targeting of LGBTQ+ tertiary students simply because ‘he viewed their behaviour as not conforming’ to his own radicalised beliefs. No one should be made to feel unsafe like this.”

“This latest report serves as a reminder of the continued need for vigilance, not just from members of the LGBTQ+ community, but also from everyone in Singapore to guard against extremist religious radicalisation, hatred and bigotry,” Peh said.

The Oogachaga CEO said the city’s LGBTIQA+ community was looking forward to celebrating Singapore’s National Day on 9 August, alongside their fellow citizens.