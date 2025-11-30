Perth’s Pride Parade brings Northbridge streets to life

Perth’s 2025 PrideFEST came to a conclusion on Saturday night with the annual Pride Parade through the streets of Northbridge.

City of Perth Lord Mayor Bruce Reynolds said it was inspiring to see the community come together in such a powerful show of support.



“The Pride Parade is always one of the brightest nights on Perth’s calendar – and this year’s celebration was truly extraordinary,” Reynolds said.



“Our City of Light shone brilliantly as Northbridge transformed into a sea of colour, energy, and inclusion. Congratulations to Pride WA for once again creating an event that brings people together and reminds us that Perth is a place where everyone can proudly be themselves.



“Further strengthening our reputation as a city of inclusion, Perth has officially won its bid to host the Gay Games in 2030 – a global event that will bring together thousands of participants and spectators from around the world,” he said.

Lord Mayor Bruce Reynolds at Fairday 2025.

The Lord Mayor made many appearances during the festival appearing at the Pride Walk & Run, Fairday and other events.

Saturday night’s parade saw over 100 floats weaving their way through the streets of Northbridge with a sound of disco tunes and a display a rainbow colours.

Take a look at some of the photos from the big event.