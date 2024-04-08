Pitch your town to host triple j’s One Night Stand

Radio station triple j are reviving their One Night Stand tour, with it a history of bringing the best Australian artists to regional towns across the nation.

In partnership with Music Australia, the all-ages concert will raise funds for the music industry charity Support Act.

The first ever One Night Stand was held 20 years ago in Natimuk, Victoria. Since then, the initiative has brought a live music spectacular to Dubbo, Mt Isa, Mildura, Geraldton and more with names including Meg Mac, A.B. Original, Ocean Alley, Tash Sultana, Tkay Maidza, Pnau and Silverchair.

After a five-year hiatus, the team are looking for a new regional town to take over for one big night – could it be here in WA? triple j are asking you to pitch your town and tell them how One Night Stand will make a difference in your community.

“The ABC is one of the biggest supporters of Australian music and live performance,” ABC Managing Director David Anderson said of the announcement.

“At a time when the local music industry needs support, the ABC is thrilled to come to the party with the return of triple j’s One Night Stand.

“We recognise the festival landscape in Australia has changed since we last put on a One Night Stand.”

Head of triple j, Double J and ABC Country, Lachlan Macara says they’re “beyond stoked to be bringing back triple j’s One Night Stand.”

“We’re busy working on an incredible line up sure to create another One Night Stand for the history books and we can’t wait to see where we’ll be heading in 2024.”

Director of Music Australia Millie Millgate adds Music Australia is excited to support the return, calling One Night Stand a “trusted platform that builds the profile of Australian artists and supports engagement in regional communities.”

“We see opportunity to further amplify the partnership and invest in local communities with the introduction of place-based capacity building and skills development initiatives.”

triple j’s One Night Stand will return in 2024. You can pitch your town to host the special event here.