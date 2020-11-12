Playing Sue Ravine’s records to celebrate the launch of PrideFEST 2020

PrideFEST kicks off this week with a stack of celebrations for the LGBTIQ community. To bring in the season the team from RTRFM’s All Things Queer program are taking over the Up Late show tonight.

OUTinPerth team members volunteer time to create the weekly radio show and tonight we’ll be celebrating the Pride pioneers of the past who fought for LGBTI+ rights, the people who paved the way, and remembering those who are no longer with us.

Sue Ravine passed away in 2011, we remember Sue for being an organiser of Pride parties, a DJ who provided the soundtrack to our celebrations, and much loved member of the LGBTI+ community. She also used to help make the early editions of Westside Observer back when ever story and photo had to be painstakingly taped into place.

Sue is no longer with us, but we have her records, three crates of them, and between 1am – 4am we’ll be pulling out random slices of house, disco, feminist punk, and techno greats.

Join us as we play Sue Ravine’s records and remember all those who have come before us.

Happy Pride 2020.

Tune in to RTRFM 92.1 from 1am – 4am or listen online at www.rtrfm.com.au

