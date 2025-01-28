Plea for City of Perth to maintain the Pride Centre

When the City of Perth holds its annual Elector’s Meeting this evening there will be a plea to continue supporting the Pride Centre in Northbridge.

Pride WA took over the use of the office spaces at the Northbridge Piazza in 2023 giving the community organisation a much needed home and created a focused space for other LGBTIQA+ community groups to meet.

Pride WA’s residence in the space is not guaranteed in the long term and there have been suggestions that the council may put future use of the space out to tender. Tonight community members will propose to the council that they should log Pride WA in as the tenant for until the end of 2027 at least.

The Northbridge Piazza.

Supporters have highlighted that since taking up resident in the space Pride WA have facilitated many events occurring in the space and their presence in the piazza building brings in a steady stream of visitors, much more than the key performance indicators set by the council.

They also argue that since Pride WA has been in residence anti-social behaviour in the surrounding areas has been reduced.

Councilor David Goncalves.

Councilor David Goncalves shares his personal view on the proposal, noting that his thoughts may not represent the council’s official position.

“The community deserves community spaces that can be delivered in partnership with local organisations like PrideWA, who can activate them and deliver outcomes that benefit us all.” he said.

Pride WA CEO Dr Lauren Butterly.

Pride WA CEO Dr Lauren Butterly told OUTinPerth that the group had enjoyed a great working relationship with the City of Perth, but uncertainly over their future was an issue.

“Pride WA’s licence for our office at Pride Piazza ends in November. The City of Perth are not terminating our lease early – but have indicated that our lease won’t be automatically renewed and will be put to public tender.

“We have a great working relationship with the City and would like to see this continue. Tonight’s motion at the City of Perth Electors’ meeting is about extending our use of the Pride Piazza beyond November 2025 – which is important goal and we’d love to see community members at the meeting to support this.” Dr Butterly said.

The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers commencing at 5:00 pm. Ratepayers and other City stakeholders are invited to attend.