Mark Latham slammed for using parliamentary privilege to share Alex Greenwich’s medical info

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns has labeled independent MP Mark Latham as one of the most “shameful bigots” in the state after he used parliamentary privilege to share confidential details of rival Alex Greenwich’s medical information.

Last year Greenwich successfully sued Latham for defamation over a series of comments he’d publicly made. Latham was already ordered to pay $140,000 in damages to the independent MP after a judge found he had defamed Greenwich’s character in a social media post, he was also saddled with the majority of the costs in the case.

Alex Greenwich and Mark Latham.

The two rivals are now locked in a related workplace vilification complaint. Greenwich launched the proceedings against Latham in the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal over allegations of homosexual vilification and sexual harassment at the same time as he began his successful defamation action.

As part of the hearing Greenwich’s team tabled a report from a psychologist, but it was the subject of a confidentiality order, meaning it could not be accessed by members of the media.

On Tuesday Latham revealed details of the report in parliament, under parliamentary privilege MPs are except from defamation laws. He criticised the psychologist who had written the report, and also commented on the contents of the documents.

The former One Nation NSW leader also shared criticism of his own legal team from the defamation action alleging they had failed to follow his instructions and made statements not inline with his true views.

Premier Chris Minns commented on the statement during Question Time, also using parliamentary privilege to share his thoughts.



The premier highlighted a litany of offensive comments made by Latham including his criticism of anti-domestic violence campaigner Rosie Batty, comments about Jewish people, and his statements about Greenwich.

“It may not shock people in the gallery or this Parliament to hear that one of Australia’s biggest bigots does not like hate speech laws, but that does not mean they are not justified.” Minns said.

” I am reminded of an old adage: Never wrestle with a pig, because you both get dirty—and besides, the pig loves it. At some point, the members of this Parliament and the other House have to stand against this bigotry. In the upper House, The Greens, the Coalition and One Nation are emerging as a coalition that is voting together day after day to platform one of the most shameful bigots in New South Wales.”