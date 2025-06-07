Police back down over claims shooting of actor Jonathan Joss was not a hate crime

Earlier this week actor Jonathan Joss was shot and killed, allegedly murdered by a neighbour in San Antonio.



At first San Antonio police declared there was no suggestion that the killing was a hate crime, which was surprising since witnesses reported the man who allegedly shot the actor was shouting gay slurs. Now they’re walking back that claim as more information comes to light.

The actor who had memorable roles in King of the Hill and Parks and Recreation was 59 years old, and had only wed husband Tristan Kern de Gonzales on Valentine’s Day.

- Advertisement -

Tristan Kern de Gonzales and Jonathan Joss 9Facebook).

Joss played Chief Ken Hotate on the comedy series Parks and Recreation.

He voiced the character of John Redcorn on King of the Hill, joining the show in its second season after the original actor voicing the character passed away. He’d stayed with the show through it’s conclusion with it’s 13th season.

Joss had recently been back in the studio taking part in the upcoming revival series of King of the Hill.

SAPD Chief William McManus.

Police retract their suggestion homophobia was not part of the crime

While the police had originally stated there no evidence of homophobia playing a part in the crime, the police chief has now walked that statement back describing it as “way, way, way premature.”

“We shouldn’t have done it,” SAPD Chief William McManus said at a Thursday press conference. “It was way too soon, before we had any real information, and I will own that.”

“We understand that many in the LGBTQ+ community are feeling anxious and concerned,” McManus added. “A lot of it has to do with that premature statement that we released, and again, I own that shouldn’t have done it. The loss of Jonathan Joss was tragic and most, most heavily felt by the LGBTQ+ community.”

Chief McManus said in Texas there are no additional hate crime charges, but it would be taken into consideration by prosecutors when sentencing submissions are made.

Police had received over 70 reports about disputes between neighbours in the street

More details of the couples lives in the months leading up to the shooting have been shared by Kern de Gonzales in media interviews over the last week.

He said the couple had often had an antagonisitic relationship with neighbours who he says had a problems with a gay man, and a transgender man living together. He shared that the couple had complained to authorities about the situation, but police have also dealt with numerous complaints about Joss, his husband explaining that he had been experiencing mental health challenges.

In January the couples house in San Antonio burned down, they suspect it was a case of arson. Since then they’ve been living in Austin.



Last Saturday they drove to their former residence for check for mail, when they arrive they allege they found the skull of one of their dogs that perished in the fire placed on the property’s fence alongside its collar. They found this upsetting, and it led to a confrontation with neighbour Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez.

Kern de Gonzales said the Joss had pushed him out of the way and had saved him from being shot. He alleges that while he tried to speak to his husband in his dying moments, Ceja Alvarez shouted homophobic slurs.

Ceja Alvarez has confessed to the killing and now faces a first degree murder charge, which could see him jailed for up to 20 years. He has been bailed by police and remains on house arrest at his address which is just two doors down from the remains of the home once occupied by Joss and Kern de Gonzales. He will return to court on 19th of August.

Police Chief McManus said they were still looking into the fire at the couple property, and over the last two years they had been called to the property over 70 times.