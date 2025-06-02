Actor Jonathan Joss killed in alleged gay hate crime

Hollywood actor Jonathan Joss, who had memorable roles in King of the Hill and Parks and Recreation has died aged 59, shot in an alleged gay hate crime.

Police have confirmed that the actor was shot on Sunday in a shooting incident. San Antonio Police have confirmed that they responded to an incident of the 200 block of Dosey Drive where they found Joss near the roadway. Police attempted life saving measures until paramedics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have arrested 56-year-old Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja and held him on suspicion of murder.

Joss was best known for his roles in the TV shows Parks and Recreation and King of the Hill. He played Chief Ken Hotate on the comedy series Parks and Recreation.

He voiced the character of John Redcorn on King of the Hill, joining the show in its second season after the original actor voicing the character passed away. He’d stayed with the show through it’s conclusion with it’s 13th season.

Joss had recently been back in the studio taking part in the upcoming revival series of King of the Hill.

Reports suggest that his death came following a dispute with his neighbour, who allegedly got irate, and shouted homophobic slurs before killing the actor. Joss had been visiting his childhood home that had recently been destroyed in a fire.

The actors husband Tristan Kern de Gonzales has spoken to the media describing it as a gay hate crime, but police have declined to speculate on the motivation behind the shooting describing it as an “ongoing investigation”.

The couple had only recently been married, tying the knot on Valentine’s Day.

Joss had an extensive career in Hollywood appearing in films including 8 Seconds, a the remakes of True Grit, and The Magnificent Seven. On television he appeared in Walker Texas Ranger, ER, Charmed, Ray Donovan, Friday Night Lights, and Tulsa King. He also provided voices for many video games.