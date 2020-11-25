Political rivals come together for Pride in Parliament

Political differences were set aside at Parliament House on Tuesday night as Western Australian politicians joined forces to welcome members of LGBTIQ+ community groups to Pride in Parliament.

The annual event was hosted by Liberal member and Shadow Attorney General Michael Mischin, The Greens Alison Xamon, the Minister for the Environment, Labor’s Stephen Dawson and Nationals member Jacqui Boydell.

Covid-19 restrictions meant the guest list had to be reduced slightly from previous years, but representatives of LGBTIQ+ community groups and queer business owners in attendance included representatives from GRAI, The Gay and Lesbian Choir of Western Australia, Pride WA, TransFolk of WA, PFLAG, OUTinPerth and many others.

During the evening newly elected Liberal leader Zak Kirkup also dropped by the gathering to meet community members. Federal senator Louise Pratt, who was one of the founders of the event when she was a state parliamentarian, was also in attendance.

