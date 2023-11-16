Pride WA’s Drag Brunch takes over Pride Piazza this Sunday

Pride WA are bringing the time-honoured tradition of the drag brunch to PrideFEST in 2023.

This Sunday, Pride Piazza will be transformed for a buffet of entertainment, a picnic lunch and two hours of bottomless cocktails.

Say bottoms up as drag stars including RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under winner Spankie Jackzon, Skye Scraper, Miss Cara, Fay Rocious, Cougar Morrison and Donna Kebab eat up the stage while you chow down.

DJs Dean Misdale and Kayty Banks will also be spinning tunes, with Kayty seeing the brunch through until the sun sets on the weekend.

Drag Brunch takes over Pride Piazza from 3pm to 8pm this Sunday 19 November. For tickets and more info, head to pridewa.com.au

