PrideFEST 2025 officially kicks off with the opening party

PrideFEST 2025 has officially begun with an opening party to mark the beginning of the 11 day festival.

While Pride events are scattered throughout November, the official festival runs for a more condensed days and features much loved flag pole events including Fairday and the Pride Parade through the streets of Northbridge.

In recent years organisers have also successfully built up a variety of new additions to the calendar by working with different community groups and businesses. This has seen the growth on newer events including the Crown Pride Luncheon, The Frontrunners Pride Run & Walk, and concert event Pride Live.

Pride CEO Dr Lauren Butterly and Gay Games Co-Chair Catherine Jansen.

At the forefront of this year’s opening festivities was the continuing celebration that Pride WA and Team Perth have won the rights to host the 2030 Gay Games, a massive international event which will bring thousands of visitors to the state.

Members of the Pride WA and Team Perth delegation who recently headed to Valencia in Spain for the announcement of the host city shared their experience of what it was like being in the room for the big announcement.

Justin Barnes from Team Perth.

They also shared details of what went into the many stages of Perth’s bid and the strong bonds they formed with the team from Denver Colorado who were the other bod that made made it to the final selection choice.

The Baden Street Singers.

The opening celebrations included official speeches, but also a energising a performance from local choir The Baden Street Singers.

Cougar Morrison.

Cougar Morrison hosted the evening in Supreme Court Gardens, which has been renamed The Pride Gardens for the duration of the festival.

As well as hosting the event, cracking jokes and keeping things moving along, the drag star also delivered a comical and slapstick rendition of the Frankie Valli tune Can’t Take Me Eyes Off Of You.

Cougar Morrison.

DJ Her Highness provided the party vibes for the celebrations, while Mr Australasian Bear Jeb Brown delivered an uplifting rap performance celebrating the local community.

Jeb Brown.

Get all the details of PrideFEST 2025 events from the Pride WA website.