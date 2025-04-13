Protesters takes to the streets of Budapest dressed in grey

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Budapest to protest the government’s recent passage of laws that ban people from attending Pride events.

The protesters had a creative way of letting Prime Minister Viktor Orban know they disagreed with his new laws banning rainbow gatherings, they all dressed in grey.

- Advertisement -

The protests were organised by the Two-tailed Dog Party, who are a satirical movement. The protesters dressed in grey and held up banners and placards denouncing different colours.

Budapest’s annual Pride March was scheduled to take place in June, but the news laws have not only banned the event, but also given police to use facial recognition territory to track down people who might participate.

The organisers of the protest, with their tongue firmly in cheek, said they were supporting the Orban government’s decision and were committed to stamping out individuality.

“Every problem in the world stems from diversity and individualism,” they said, suggesting that the call to stamp out diversity should be a priority above public services, housing and inflation challenges.

While the Two-tailed Dog Party used satire to criticise the government’s move, human rights advocates have raised the alarm about the decision. Human Rights Watch have labeled the new laws “draconian”.