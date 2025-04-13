Search
Protesters takes to the streets of Budapest dressed in grey

News

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Budapest to protest the government’s recent passage of laws that ban people from attending Pride events.

The protesters had a creative way of letting Prime Minister Viktor Orban know they disagreed with his new laws banning rainbow gatherings, they all dressed in grey.

The protests were organised by the Two-tailed Dog Party, who are a satirical movement. The protesters dressed in grey and held up banners and placards denouncing different colours.

Budapest’s annual Pride March was scheduled to take place in June, but the news laws have not only banned the event, but also given police to use facial recognition territory to track down people who might participate.

The organisers of the protest, with their tongue firmly in cheek, said they were supporting the Orban government’s decision and were committed to stamping out individuality.

“Every problem in the world stems from diversity and individualism,” they said, suggesting that the call to stamp out diversity should be a priority above public services, housing and inflation challenges.

While the Two-tailed Dog Party used satire to criticise the government’s move, human rights advocates have raised the alarm about the decision. Human Rights Watch have labeled the new laws “draconian”.

Culture

The new version of ‘The Wedding Banquet’ will arrive in Australian cinemas in May

0
The film has gotten rave reviews since it's debut at Sundance.
Community

LGBTIQ+ Health Australia calls for concrete commitments ahead of election

0
Health body calls for clear commitments, targets and dedicated funding.
Community

ViiV Healthcare Australia announces recipients of 2024 Positive Action Community Grants

0
WAAC is one of five organisations who will develop new projects.
History

On This Gay Day | Sir John Gielgud was born

0
He was one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

