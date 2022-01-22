‘PUSSY’ is sensual, seductive and stimulating at Fringe World

PUSSY | Royale Theatre | til Feb 13 | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Welcoming every Planet Royale audience is eighties music, lava lamps, arcade music, and a massive vulva that adorns the Royale Theatre entrance as The Hairy Godmothers present the premiere season of PUSSY. The collective minds behind Disney in Drag, come back with a provocative reawakening of what it means to be “woman” through the educational and humour-driven lens.

In sixty minutes (if you can last that long, boys) is an expressive and cathartic cabaret that twists, tickles, and tantalises the mind. This riot of self-love is inclusive of all and was able to hit the audience which reflective this. The production is an anthology of works that charm, inspire, and provoke astounding emotional responses – from laughter and cheers, to stunned silence, and tears (equally as poetic, mind you).

Five women come together in this production, with performances that range in art form, as they do in provocation. From comedic skits, to dance sequences; from quirky musicals, to spoken word poetry. PUSSY is full of nuance, articulately written to engage the mind and by the end of the production, leaves you feeling empowered and inspired to create change – no matter your gender diversity.

PUSSY pulls from historical language, situations, and the history behind women – whilst being sensual, seductive, and stimulating.

In a truly poignant part of the production, half-way through, Emma enters stage with a letter. It is not addressed to anyone in particular, just to mothers, but she engages with an audience member to read it. She speaks from her heart and articulates the greatest trials and tribulations of motherhood to a parent. It is an open thank you letter; like mother earth, all mothers are nurturing and sometimes as rocky, but still always beautiful. This stoic piece of emotional poetry did not leave a dry eye in the theatre.

With superb writing, and delivery from all cast and creatives, PUSSY is a must-see performance at Fringe Festival 2022. From their sell out show Disney in Drag, to the premiere of this fabulously fun and feminist piece, The Hairy Godmothers continue to make magic for the stage.

With five performers and five sections, PUSSY ultimately gets a 10-out-of-10.

Joshua Haines

