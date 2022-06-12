Queen’s Birthday Honours highlight amazing Australians

The Queen’s Birthday Honours have been announced, highlighting some amazing Australians, including lots of outstanding Western Australians.

There’s also a few reward recipients that the LGBTIA+ communities will raise their eyebrows at.

Former Western Australian Premier Carmen Lawrence was made an Officer of the Order of Australia for distinguished service to the people and Parliaments of

Australia and Western Australia, to conservation, and to arts administration.

Lawrence was the first woman, and to date only, woman to hold the position of Premier in Western Australia. She became the state’s Premier in 1990 following the resignation of Peter Dowding, her appointment made her the first woman to be a state premier anywhere in Australia.

Her government lost the 1993 election, and the following year she made the move to federal politics representing the seat of Fremantle. She served as a minister in the Keating government, and was a member of the front bench team under Opposition Leader Kim Beazley.

Professor Donna Cross has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for service to youth mental health and wellbeing. Professor Cross has published ground breaking research about youth mental health.

Professor Cross was previously the Founding Director of the Child Health Promotion Research Centre at Edith Cowan University (2003-2012), where she led numerous research projects to build researcher capacity in the promotion of children’s and young people’s social and emotional development and wellbeing.

Donna Cross is a Professor with the School of Global and Population Health at the University of Western Australia, and Program Head of Health Promotion and Education Research at the Telethon Kids Institute where she leads 27 researchers who develop and test strategies to improve children’s and adolescents’ wellbeing, with a focus on mental health and social-emotional wellbeing.

Former Fringe World Festival Director Amber Hasler has also been recognised for her service to performing arts administration. Hasler guided the popular Fringe World festival from a new event just a decade ago to becoming one of the world’s largest performing arts festivals. Fringe World has been praised as a creative and inspiring event giving opportunities to artists and developing new audiences.

Dr Shirleene Robinson, who was a leading campaigner for marriage equality in Australia, has been made a Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to the LGBTIQ community, to marriage equality, and to history.

Former Nationals leader John Anderson was given the nation’s highest award, the Companion of the Order of Australia. Recognising his eminent service to rural and regional development, to leadership in international agricultural research and food security, to social commentary, and through contributions to not-for-profit organisations.

Sports Legend Ash Barty was also recognised for distinguished service to tennis at the elite level, and to youth development programs.

There was also recognition for health experts who guided the country through the COVID-19 pandemic. Professor Brendan Murphy, the country’s former Chief Health Officer was made a Companion of the Order of Australia, as was Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young. Dr Young is now the Governor of Queensland. New South Wales Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant was appointed as an Officer of the Order of Australia.

Retired union leader Joe De Bruyn was recognised for distinguished service to industrial relations, particularly the trade union sector, for superannuation reform, and to higher education. De Bruyn was a passionate campaigner against marriage equality.

There was also a posthumous award for cricketer Shane Warne who passed away earlier this year. Warne was noted for his distinguished service to cricket as a player, role model and commentator, to the community through charitable initiatives, and for philanthropic contributions.

Former WA government minister Robyn McSweeney was also recognised for her service to the people and Parliament of Western Australia. McSweeney was the Minister for Minister for Child Protection, Community Services, and Seniors and Volunteering in the Barnett Liberal government.

In 2002 McSweeney argued against lowering the age of consent for gay men, which at the time was set at 21 years of age. She also argued against allowing gay couples to adopt, and made a memorable comment suggesting lesbians had sex by bouncing on top of each other.

“I do not agree with teaching homosexuality in primary schools. It is part of the curriculum in high schools and students are taught that homosexuality is normal. I have a problem with that. The Labor Government is trying to normalise homosexuality.” McSweeney told the parliament in 2002, before saying, “It is not normal for a woman to bounce around on another woman or for someone to put his penis up a 16-year-old boy’s backside. That is not okay.”

Singing sensations Vika and Linda Bull were also awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for their service to the performing arts. The sisters first came to prominence as part of the band The Black Sorrows, before launching their own successful music career.

All together today’s awards recognised 992 Australians, Governor General David Hurley lead the congratulatory wishes saying they’d all worked to make their communities better.

“On behalf of all Australians, I congratulate the Australians recognised in today’s Honours List,” the Governor-General said

“Recipients share some common traits – including selflessness, excellence and a commitment to service. They’re from different backgrounds, their stories are each unique, and each has served in different ways. This diversity is a strength and each has impacted their community and made it better.

“For that, we thank them and, today, we celebrate them.

“Collectively the recipients, whose achievements span community service, science and research, industry, sport, the arts and more, represent the very best of Australia.”

