Rhonda Burchmore has some tall tales to tell

Adored Australian entertainer Rhonda Burchmore heading back to the west coast and bringing her Tall Tales cabaret show to Afterdark, a new pop-up performance space in the City of Belmont.

It’s a mix of songs and stories from Burchmore’s decades in the entertainment business, but she admits the wild tales might not be be entirely accurate.

The entertainer recently had an extended stay in Perth when she appeared as Sister Mary Lazarus in Sister Act – The Musical but she can’t wait to head back west with her own solo show.

“As the name suggests, Tall Tales, most of it’s true, but there’s little bits that I’ve made up.” Burchmore shares as we catch up for a phone chat.

“It’s stories, everything bizarre, from my friendship with Brooke Shields, to being at Molly Meldrum’s house back in the days of Hey Hey It’s Saturday, to drunken parties with Madonna and Billy Joel.

“They’re the kind of stories you tell to a close group of friends after a few drinks, and you say “Can you believe this really happened?'”

Burchmore’s career saw her performing in musicals in London’s West End and it brought her into contact with many different celebrities and even the occasional royal. With a career spanning over four decades, Burchmore has a lot of memories to draw upon.

“It’s also about the ups and downs of the business too. It’s not all, you know, glittering and wonderful, there’s all the other side, traveling and being away from home, but it’s a really good fun show.” Burchmore said.

Burchmore says the reason she and other entertainers of her era keep slogging away on the stage is simple. “It’s what we love!” she proclaims, before declaring she has no intention of retiring any time soon.

When it comes to the music in the show Burchmore says there’s a huge mix from Xanadu, to tracks made famous from everyone from Michael Jackson to Liz Minnelli.

“I do Liza, I do Michael Jackson, I do all sorts of things in there, and there’s a few surprises too!” she shares.

Burchmore’s big career break came when she appeared in the 1988 production of the musical Sugar Babies alongside Garry McDonald and Broadway performer Eddie Bracken. Producer were so impressed with her work they signed her up for the London production starring Hollywood legends Mickey Rooney and Ann Miller.

The entertainer says she didn’t realise how unusual that break was at the time.

“To be plucked out of Australia, invited to go there, to work with them. I was kind of in awe, because I’d seen them growing up on my telly watching movies with Fred Astaire, Gene Kelly and Judy Garland.

“And here I was working opposite them in London. That was pretty exciting. I do pinch myself when I think of that.” Burchmore says sharing that she didn’t realise it was not the normal career trajectory.

“I thought, ‘Oh, that’s what happens after you do a show in Australia, you get a good review, and then they take you to London.’ It’s not, it’s not the norm.”

While in London she also appeared in a revival of Stop the World – I Want to Get Off which saw her work with Anthony Newley. Back in Australia she appeared in Hot Show Shuffle and Into the Woods, Mame, The Boyfriend, Jerry’s Girls, Mama Mia, Hairspray and many other stage hits.

Her career has taken her into the jungle for I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, and she’s been a regular guest on Spicks and Specks, and she’s also got seven albums under her belt too.

Head along to hear tales from Rhonda Burchmore’s amazing career when Tall Tales arrives in Perth on 25th and 26th July. Tickets are on sale now.