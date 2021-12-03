Queens of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ 14 revealed ahead of January premiere

There’s no shortage of entries into the RuPaul’s Drag Race canon this year. As we say goodbye to Drag Race UK 3 and cheer on the queens of Canada and Italy, RuPaul has announced a new batch of competitors in the USA!

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 has revealed an appropriately numbered 14 queens to battle it out for the next crown, following the reign of the ever-charming Symone of season 13.

The just-released teaser takes the queens to a Candyland inspired board game, where they roll the dice on their chances and tease a Wonkaesque twist with a special RuPaul candy bar.

This year’s cast includes Puetro Rican queer Alyssa Hunter, the glamorous Angeria Paris VanMichaels, self-proclaimed evil queen Bosco, the theatrical Daya Betty, the high-flying Deja Skye, dancing queen Jasmine Kennedie, the gorgeous Jorgeous, ‘Real Housewife of Drag’ June Jambalaya, gritty and pretty Kerri Colby, the always hungry Kornbread The Snack, UK import Lady Camden, performance artist Orion Story, Yvie Oddly’s drag sister Willow Pill and the franchise’s first every cisgender heterosexual man to compete – Maddy Morphosis.

Check out the trailer below. RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 is set to premiere on January 7.

