Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Queensland puberty blocker ban is back just hours after it was ruled unlawful

On Tuesday Queensland’s Supreme Court ruled that the ban on treating transgender youth with puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones was unlawful in the way it had been rolled out.

Families of young transgender people celebrated and activists declared it a win, but within hours Health Minister Tim Nicholls had issued a new edict to the state’s hospitals reinstating the ban.

The court had found that the Crisafulli government’s ban was unlawful because health officials had failed to consult adequately before announcing it, and had not made their reasoning public.

Before the end of the day Minister Nicholls has issued a new ban, this time utilising a different part of the act.

Queensland Health Minister Tim Nicholls.

The new ban is made as a Ministerial direction in the public interest.

“I am satisfied it is appropriate and in the public interest that I issue a written ministerial direction.” Nicholls told The Guardian.

He said his new ban would remain in place until the findings of a government commissioned review into transgender health care were handed down at a later date.

Under the ban a waiting list of 491 children have no been able to access treatment, while nearly 600 children already on a treatment plan have been able to continue being seen by doctors.

The decision has been criticised by the Australian Medical Association – Queensland. President Dr Nick Yim said decision on patient care should be made by doctors and based on scientific research.

“Doctors have advised that the ban has caused distress and harms to this already-vulnerable patient cohort, their families and treating clinicians,” Dr Yim said in a statement.

“Treatment decisions must always be made by clinicians based on science, not ideological, political or other clinically irrelevant beliefs.”


OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

