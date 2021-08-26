Get a dose of LGBTQIA+ cinema with Queer Screen Film Fest

The upcoming Queer Screen Film Fest will bring much needed new, comforting and inspiring content to the small screens from Thursday 16 September to Sunday 26 September.

Tickets are on sale now at queerscreen.org.au for over 40 films that will screen nationally on-demand.

Bringing the world to Australian audiences who currently cannot travel, the Festival showcases films from 17 countries, in 18 different spoken languages, and hosts no less than 22 Australian Premieres.

“Everyone in our community has been impacted by the pandemic in some way and we are delighted to create an online Festival to help us through these times,” says Festival Director Lisa Rose.

“We are very thankful to the Producers, Sales Agents and Distributors who agreed to let us share their work on smaller screens, and grateful we can bring some fantastic new and also much-loved encores to people all around the country.”

This year’s program features documentaries including AIDS DIVA: The Legend of Connie Norman, which tells the story of the titular trans trailblazer and her fight to be seen and heard, and Fanny: The Right To Rock, a look at the untold story of a Filipina American rock band who were written out of history.

You can also check out a range of feature films including the beautiful trans family story Lola, a Swiss culture clash in Beyto, a seductive story of first love with Summer of 85, slow-burning Taiwanese film Dear Tenant and the German lesbian comedy Kiss Me Before It Blows Up.

In addition to the on-demand program, Queer Screen has a number of live free events scheduled including filmmaker Q&As and panels; the Halfway Hangout where people can meet virtually to chat about the films and short film competition, Queer Screen Pitch Off.

Single tickets, 3 pass and 5 pass packs are available as well as an ‘All In’ pass for every film. Head to queerscreen.org.au or download the Queer Screen app, or call (02) 9280 1533 to book.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.