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Rainbow Futures secures $100,000 Lotterywest grant for community hub

Community

Rainbow Futures WA has been awarded a $100,000 Lotterywest grant, marking the organisation’s first funding from Lotterywest at a critical time as it refurbishes its new community hub and head office in North Perth.

Rainbow Futures WA is the official peak body representing LGBTIQA+ communities in Western Australia. The organisation works to strengthen inclusion, equity and wellbeing outcomes for LGBTIQA+ Western Australians through advocacy, partnerships and community engagement.

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Presenting the grant, Member for Scarborough, Stuart Aubrey MLA, highlighted the importance of representation and the value of lived experience in public life. As a gay man, Aubrey has spoken in the Western Australian Parliament about the importance of diverse voices in parliamentary debate.

“I wish to express my gratitude for the ongoing advocacy of Rainbow Futures WA and acknowledge that, prior to achieving peak body status, its hard work was undertaken entirely by volunteers. This grant reflects that dedication.

“The LGBTIQA+ community experiences disproportionate rates of mental ill-health, discrimination, violence and homelessness. Connection to community, inclusive environments and improved outcomes are critical components in addressing these disparities.

“Rainbow Futures provides a vital voice, meaningful representation, and a safe and inclusive space for LGBTIQA+ Western Australians — support that I would have greatly appreciated as a young gay man seeking community and connection.

“I welcome continued dialogue towards equal opportunity, safety and inclusion for LGBTIQA+ Western Australians,” Aubrey said.

The building that has become home to Rainbow Futures has been provided by the City of Vincent. Mayor Alison Xamon was also in attendance for the announcement.

“Thanks so much to Lotterywest for their wonderful support for the new home for Rainbow Futures. The City of Vincent has been absolutely thrilled to welcome Rainbow Futures into this building. Vincent is proud to host the peak body for the LGBTIQA+ community,” Xamon said.

Rainbow Futures CEO Misty Farquhar said having a space to call home has been transformational for the organisation.

“I think it’s really important to have our own spaces, especially at a time when there are concerns about safety. To be here, visible and available as a place where people can feel safe, is extremely important,” Farquhar said.

Lotterywest supports projects and activities that align with its Community Investment Framework, which focuses on five priority areas: inclusive, thriving communities; connected cultural experiences; protected, sustainable ecosystems; a smart, innovative society; and active, healthy people.

Find out more about Rainbow Futures and their work.

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