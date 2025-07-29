Rainbow Skate coming to light up Cockburn Ice Arena

Cockburn Ice Arena is hosting an extra colourful session this August.

Rainbow Skate is coming to light up the venue, inviting everyone to come along in their multi-coloured best.

- Advertisement -

This event marks the arena’s very first Rainbow Skate, with prizes for the most colourful skaters on the night.

Perth’s newest and largest ice skating facility is also home to the Frostbite Cafe, the Cabin 401 Bar & Grill and the mySKATE pro shop for more avid skaters.

Rainbow Skate will be at Cockburn Ice Arena on Friday, 29 August from 7:30pm. For more, head to Facebook.