Rapper Tyler the Creator is coming to Australia in 2022

Rapper Tyler the Creator is coming to Australia in 2022 with details of his new tour announced this week.

Kicking off in New Zealand on Friday 22 July 2022 at Spark Arena, Auckland the tour will head to Perth’s RAC Arena on Tuesday 26 July then Qudos Bank Arena Sydney on Friday 29 July before wrapping up at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday 2 August.

These new dates will be Tyler the Creator’s first Australian headline tour in over eight years. Following the recent release of his new album, Call Me If you Get Lost which has amassed more than 353 million streams and counting.

The Odd Futures leader has had a checkered history with his comments about homosexuality. Earlier in his career he was accused of using homophobic slurs in his work. He was banned from visiting the United Kingdom for five years over some of his earlier lyrics.

His more recent albums however have included verses about same-sex attraction, and the musician has also spoken out in favour of marriage equality, and argued that hip-hop should be more accepting of queer artists.

OIP Staff

