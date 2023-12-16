Release date for season three of ‘Young Royals’ revealed

The third and final season of Swedish drama Young Royals will arrive on Netflix in March 2024.

The release date of the new season was revealed in a social media post that gave a glimpse into what fans can expect from the show’s final outing.

Young Royals S3. March 2024. 😱😭🤮💜 pic.twitter.com/KsPLpRAOPR — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 15, 2023

The brief trailer says the new series will feature screaming, scrying, throwing up. The post on X, formerly known as Twitter, included three matching emojis, as well as a purple love heart.

The program follows Prince Wilhelm and his boyfriend Simon, played by Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg respectively. The show has followed the heir to the throne heading to boarding school, falling in love, being outed and a whole lot of jealousy, treachery and confusion among the characters on the show.

There’s been no news about the plot of the new series, or how many episodes there will be – but fans are expecting a six-episode experience like the previous seasons.

Fans were teased back in October when a short scene from the next series was released online.

