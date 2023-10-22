Get your first look at Season 3 of Netflix’s ‘Young Royals’

Screen,Tv | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Netflix have released a teaser clip for the third season of the Swedish teen drama Youing Royals.

The short clip shows a romantic interaction between Prince Wilhelm and his boyfriend Simon, played by Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg respectively.

Fans have a little while to wait though for the series, it won’t be arriving until 2024.

The upcoming season will be the final outing for the popular show which made its debut back in 2021. Filming of the final season took place earlier this year from April through to June.

The first two seasons can be streamed on Netflix now.

Check out the clip.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.