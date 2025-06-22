Reuben Kaye is the new Artistic Director of the Adelaide Cabaret Festival

The Adelaide Cabaret Festival has always had a strong of high profile creative artists step into the role of Artistic Director, and their latest recruit is no different – it’s Reuben Kaye!

Virginia Gay has just wrapped two years in the role, and her successor weas announced on Saturday night, with the risqué and boundary pushing Reuben Kaye slated to step into the role.

Founded in 2001 the festival was lead for its first few years but Julia Holt, but since then David and Lisa Campbell, Kate Ceberano, Barry Humphries, Ali McGregor, Eddie Perfect, Julia Zemiro, Alan Cumming, Tina Area and Virginia Gay have all had turns in the driver’s seat.

Reuben Kaye.

Kaye shared his excitement about his new role.

“Adelaide Cabaret Festival has cemented its place globally as the premiere festival for the boundary pushing art form that is Cabaret. As such it is a home to the best in the industry and celebrates us, the misfits and outcasts.

“This festival has launched and fostered the careers of many incredible artists and given Australian audiences the opportunity to experience new and exciting work alongside established performers from Broadway and beyond. There is no festival like it.” he said.

“To inherit the mantle of Artistic Director is not something I take lightly. It is a privilege and an honour. This festival has given me so much, I am frothing at the mouth to return the favour. Cabaret is the art form of immediacy, where the world view is deliciously tilted, the status quo is questioned and our humanity magnified.

“We are in uncertain and scary times no doubt. But that is the crucible where cabaret as an art form was forged. It is a solitary cry in the dark that magically becomes song, laughter, cheers. In Cabaret there are no rules… It can be anything and therefore for me it is everything.” Kaye said.

Virginia Gay sang Kaye’s praises saying he was the perfect person to hand over to, describing him as a global cabaret icon.

“A global cabaret icon, creating the most exciting, irreverent, cutting-edge, sexy, funny, fearless cabaret around. I know you love him already, but you’re gonna get a whole lot more up close and personal with this absolute superstar (imagine more up close and personal than his regular head-in-audience-lap situation).

“I leave you in his brilliant, leather-and-Swarovski encrusted hands. And you know I’ll be back to see what magic you and he make together in 2026. Try and keep me away!” Gay said as she signed off from the coveted role.