Reuben Kaye’s new show ‘Apocalipstik’ takes the audience on a journey

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Reuben Kaye: Apocalipstik | The Rechabite | Until 4th February | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

We were in the audience when Rueben Kaye took to the stage on the very first night of 2024’s Fringe World season for his brand-new show Apocalipstik, and although the cast and crew were still ironing out the kinks, it was a brilliant experience.

Kaye is one of those artists who can take on any challenge that comes up mid-performance. Forgot where you’re meant to be on the stage for a lighting cue – make a joke of it. Mess up a line – think of a better one on the spot, and Kaye is armed with some devastatingly brutal comebacks for any cheeky audience member.

Last year saw the artist’s profile grow significantly, thanks to a totally ‘on-brand’ joke he made on Channel Ten’s The Project. It sent delicate hearts racing and for a moment the towering cabaret was swept up in the culture wars.

Anyone who has seen Kaye previously, whether in his solo shows, or as the host of Club Swizzle a few years ago would be well aware of his provocative and hilarious banter and amazing singing talents. There was never any question that the world premiere of his new show would be something special.

Watching the show a second time was a rewarding experience, everything was tight, taught and terrific, and it really allowed the narrative of the work to be central to the presentation.

Kaye takes to the stage, looking suitable fabulous, backed by a four-piece band and showing off his powerful singing voice. He explains that the theme of the show is feeling like it’s the end of the world – but then when has it not felt like the end of the world.

He shares a personal story of his childhood and his ‘Jew-ish’ family. His parents are German immigrants and artists, they take the fact that six-year-old Reuben is focused on presenting his own version of the opera Tosca in their living room in their stride. There’s a new family member in young Reuben’s life, his Uncle Helmut who is visiting from Germany for the first time.

Step by step Reuben Kaye takes the audience on journey which is the outrageous life of his uncle. It’s filled with hilarity, songs and powerful insights. It’s a show that may shock you, but you’ll be better for it. It’s a show that will lead to you pondering the way the world works, and that’s probably a good thing too. It’s definitely a show that will leave you asking why you don’t have any capes in your wardrobe.

Reuben Kaye is a world-class entertainer, and here he is in very fine form.

See Reuben Kaye: Apocalipstik until 4th of February. For tickets and more information, head to fringeworld.com.au

Graeme Watson is an editor at OUTinPerth. He has a background in journalism, creative writing, dance, theatre, radio and film working as a performer, producer and writer. Graeme writes for a variety of publications and has been working as a reviewer since 1997.

Star Rating Guide

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.