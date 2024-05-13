Search
‘Queen Tut’ offers heart-warming story of finding community

Culture

Transparent star Alexandra Billings joins a cast of emerging talent in a coming out story that celebrates love and community.

Queen Tut tells the story of an Egyptian teenager, Nabal (Ryan Ali), who leaves Cairo after the loss of his mother to live with his father in Toronto, Canada.

Landing in the centre of queer nightlife, Nabal discovers drag and created the character of Queen T – under the guidance of his drag mother Malibu (Billings).

“I was surprisingly captivated by Queen Tut, a family-friendly tale of a young man coming out in a supporting world of drag queens and trans people,” said Ray Murray, president of the film’s distributor Cinephobia Releasing.

“I was uplifted and thoroughly entertained.”

Queen Tut was filmed in the heart of Toronto’s queer district, and has been celebrated at film festivals around North America.

Billings and Ali are joined by emerging actors and drag performers including Kiriana Stanton, Selena Vyle and Thom Allison.

The film is written by Abdul Malik, Bryan Mark and Kaveh Mohebbi, and directed by Reem Morsi.

The film has just been released across North American streaming services. Stay tuned for an international release.

