Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Review | ‘Being Maria’ shares the story of actor Maria Schneider

Culture

Being Maria | Dir: Jessica Palud | ★ ★ ★ ★ ½

WARNING: The film depicts a rape scene

- Advertisement -

The film opens with 16 year-old Maria Schneider (Anamaria Vertolome) being thrown out of her home by her mother because she had made contact with her previously absent father, who was a well-known French actor. Her uncle gives her shelter and the screen fades to black.

Maria’s story is picked up three years later when she is talking with emerging film director Bernardo Bertolucci (Giuseppe Maggio) who wants her to star in the film he is planning to make. Bertolucci sees the young actress as being “like a blank page” and he pairs her with American screen legend Marlon Brando (Matt Dillon) in the film The Last Tango in Paris.

Brando’s character was a recently widowed American who had an intense sexual relationship with a young Parisian woman, and the film’s portrayal of rape and emotional turmoil led to international controversy and censorship.

Using a memoir written by Maria’s cousin Vanessa Schneider, writer/director Jessica Palud’s film is a cautionary tale about a young naïve woman who was abused in the name of art, and the ramifications it had on the rest of her life.

Palud also had access to the original script which did not include the controversial scene, but had notes by the script editor as to what was added when Bertolucci orchestrated the scene where the humiliation, tears and anguish were real.

Maria was one of the first actresses to speak out about abuse, but this was silenced in the name of art, and people even demonised Maria for the content of the scene. We see how the trauma cast a shadow on the rest of her life, despite a caring, romantic relationship with Noor (Céleste Brunnquell).

Being Maria can be seen at the Alliance Française French Film Festival – which runs from 13 March until 16 April at Palace Raine Square, Luna Leederville, Luna Outdoor, Luna on SX and Windsor Cinema. See www.affrenchfilmfestival.org for the full program.

Lezly Herbert

Latest

News

Albany community waits to see if controversial Liberal Tom Brough is their new MP

0
Who wins the seat of Albany will come down to preferences.
News

Basil Zempilas set to enter parliament as leadership speculation grows

0
After a tense night of counting Basil Zempilas looks to be in pole position to represent the people of Churchlands.
News

Premier Roger Cook says he’s ready to get back to work

0
Labor have secured a third term and looks to retain most of its seats as a 'blue wave' failed to come in.
News

Libby Mettam concedes defeat as Liberals make few gains

0
The Liberal's result was a far-cry from what leader Libby Mettam was hoping for.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Albany community waits to see if controversial Liberal Tom Brough is their new MP

0
Who wins the seat of Albany will come down to preferences.
News

Basil Zempilas set to enter parliament as leadership speculation grows

0
After a tense night of counting Basil Zempilas looks to be in pole position to represent the people of Churchlands.
News

Premier Roger Cook says he’s ready to get back to work

0
Labor have secured a third term and looks to retain most of its seats as a 'blue wave' failed to come in.
News

Libby Mettam concedes defeat as Liberals make few gains

0
The Liberal's result was a far-cry from what leader Libby Mettam was hoping for.
News

WA Labor predicted to win the state election

0
With key seats the Liberals needed to win staying in Labor's hands, a third term is essentially guaranteed.

Albany community waits to see if controversial Liberal Tom Brough is their new MP

Graeme Watson -
Who wins the seat of Albany will come down to preferences.
Read more

Basil Zempilas set to enter parliament as leadership speculation grows

Graeme Watson -
After a tense night of counting Basil Zempilas looks to be in pole position to represent the people of Churchlands.
Read more

Premier Roger Cook says he’s ready to get back to work

Graeme Watson -
Labor have secured a third term and looks to retain most of its seats as a 'blue wave' failed to come in.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture