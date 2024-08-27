Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Review | Kneecap is an in-your-face drama

Culture

Kneecap | Dir: Rich Peppiatt | ★ ★ ★ ★

Written and directed by Rich Peppiatt, this fictionalized drama is named after a real-life Irish-language hip-hop trio who supply much of the electrifying soundtrack. They took their name from a popular form of punishment that maimed or disabled a person’s knees during Northern Ireland’s Troubles.

The Irish Troubles ended with the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998. Eleven years later in Belfast, with the English language being the official language, groups of people were fighting to regain Irish as the official language.

- Advertisement -

Arló Ó Cairealláin (Michael Fassbender) teaches his son that “every word of Irish spoken is a bullet fired for Irish freedom but unfortunately Cairealláin has been in hiding for the last ten years as he is considered a terrorist for being a member of the outlaw Irish Republican Army (IRA).

Apart from being fluent in the Irish language, his son Naoise Ó Cairealláin sells drugs with his friend Liam Óg Ó Hannaigh. They also partake of their stock and when a nightclub they are at is raided, a drug-addled Liam is arrested.

Refusing to speak the Queen’s English to the police interrogators, JJ Ó Dochartaigh, a music teacher at the local high school is called in to be the Irish language interpreter before Liam is released from custody. JJ notices Liam’s notebook has interesting lyrics, as well as a sheet of psychedelic drugs in it, and he pockets it.

JJ shows Liam and Naoise how to put beats to their lyrics and the first Irish Rap group is formed. The unlikely trio becomes the voice of a generation to rage against the political machine that is sending their language to extinction.

Rated ‘R’ for constant drug use, sexual content, nudity, profanity and violence, the members of Kneecap play the three lead actors. And this real in-your-face drama about underdogs blaspheming and fighting for their rights is actually chock-full of humour.

Lezly Herbert

Latest

Local

Author Jon Doust on being offended by library books

0
Acclaimed author Jon Doust shared his views on calls to remove some books from Albany library.
News

Wide range of opinions shared at Albany’s meeting about sex education books and twerk workshops

0
The long meeting brought a lot of voices to the debate.
Local

Community groups share solidarity statement ahead of Albany Special Council Meeting

0
WA LGBTQIA+ advocacy and support groups have shared a joint statement in solidarity with Albany's LGBTQIA+ community.
News

Albanese government drops promise to include LGBTIQA+ people in the census

0
The decision has been widely criticised by health and rights groups.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Local

Author Jon Doust on being offended by library books

0
Acclaimed author Jon Doust shared his views on calls to remove some books from Albany library.
News

Wide range of opinions shared at Albany’s meeting about sex education books and twerk workshops

0
The long meeting brought a lot of voices to the debate.
Local

Community groups share solidarity statement ahead of Albany Special Council Meeting

0
WA LGBTQIA+ advocacy and support groups have shared a joint statement in solidarity with Albany's LGBTQIA+ community.
News

Albanese government drops promise to include LGBTIQA+ people in the census

0
The decision has been widely criticised by health and rights groups.
News

Where is the plan to remove the Gender Reassignment Board up to?

0
The bill is still being debated in the Legislative Council but has been pushed down the agenda.

Author Jon Doust on being offended by library books

Graeme Watson -
Acclaimed author Jon Doust shared his views on calls to remove some books from Albany library.
Read more

Wide range of opinions shared at Albany’s meeting about sex education books and twerk workshops

Graeme Watson -
The long meeting brought a lot of voices to the debate.
Read more

Community groups share solidarity statement ahead of Albany Special Council Meeting

OUTinPerth -
WA LGBTQIA+ advocacy and support groups have shared a joint statement in solidarity with Albany's LGBTQIA+ community.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture