Review | ‘Together’ is a provocative, gruesome horror about codependency

Together | Dir: Michael Shanks | ★ ★ ★ ★

Millie and Tim (real-life couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco) embark on an exciting new stage of their relationship when they move from the city – leaving behind friends, family and everything they’re familiar with.

The off-screen relationship of the leads gives believability to the intensity of their characters’ relationship as they try to navigate their new world. In their new country life, with over-friendly neighbour (Damon Herriman) nearby, the co-dependency of their relationship comes to the fore.

Moving because Millie has a teaching position, Tim is trying to hold onto his dream of being a successful musician but is hampered because he doesn’t drive. Doing their best to support each other, things take a scary twist when they go on a hike and fall into an underground cave.

Drinking water from the cave allows a supernatural energy to do its work on the couple. Totally believable and totally gross, the supernatural transformation that brings Millie and Tim closer together is both horrific and hilarious, and results in a totally unforgettable sex scene.

It is tempting to close your eyes as the brilliant use of sound effects brings the ultimate transformation scene to life, but you need to enjoy the full effect of the enthralling body horror. Any lessons about the dangers of codependency will have to wait until discussions after the film has finished because the wild ride is all-consuming.

Although it received 100% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, there are some things that jolt the audience out of complete submersion into the horrific events, such the appearance of a snuggly clean blanket in the dank and dirty confines of the cave.

Touted as a gruesome reminder for people to be aware of codependency in relationships, Australian writer/director Michael Shanks needs to be congratulated on such a provocative addition to the horror/romantic comedy genre.

Lezly Herbert