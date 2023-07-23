Ricki-Lee has a thumping new single ‘Point of No Return’

Ricki-Lee has shared the second single from her forthcoming album, and it’s a catchy dance floor filler that’s instantly likeable.

It marks the follow up to recent Number One comeback single On My Own and is another taste from her forthcoming fifth studio album. Ricki-Lee shared her excitement over the new tune saying it was different to what she’s recorded in the past.

“It’s not like anything I’ve ever done before which I think is really cool…that almost 20 years into a music career you can explore and discover new sounds and go places you haven’t before musically”, Ricki-Lee shared.

Currently putting the finishing touches on her anticipated forthcoming fifth studio album which has been written entirely with Aussie pop hitmakers DNA, Ricki-Lee also collaborated again on Point Of No Return with Grammy nominated David Schuler, with whom she wrote her Double Platinum selling hit Raining Diamonds in 2011.

Even though the song is a banger, there is more to the song than it may seem at first with Ricki-Lee explaining,

“Lyrically this is a song about falling in love, but there’s also a second meaning to the chorus for me, which is that I’ve made the call to do things my way and there’s no turning back. There’s a certain adrenaline and excitement that comes with making a big decision and following it through…it’s quite a wild ride!”

Following the recent success of last single On My Own which reached #1 on iTunes and the Independent Label Singles Chart, Ricki-Lee says “I really wanted to come with something people weren’t expecting from me. I like to keep people guessing.”

Take a listen to the latest offering.

OIP Staff

