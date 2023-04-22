Ricki-Lee Shares video for comeback single ‘On My Own’

Music fans are loving On My Own the comeback single from Ricki-Lee, and now she’s shared an epic video to accompany the powerful song.

The personal and emotionally charged video which takes you on a journey from the dark into the light was recently filmed in Queenstown, New Zealand.

Talking about the making of the video Ricki-Lee said New Zealand made the perfect backdrop for the epic tune.

“New Zealand is one of the most beautiful places in the world, and it’s also where I was born, so to be able to shoot it there was really special for me. I haven’t made a big music video in a long time – so I wanted to go all out with this one! This video is everything I could have ever imagined for this song…and then some! And the best part is, I got to do with my dear friend Benn Jae, who is an incredibly talented director and film maker.”

“It looks stunning, but it was actually quite extreme and very dangerous to shoot. We were filming in freezing temperatures for hours in the wind, with freezing cold water raining on me…and for a very long time I couldn’t feel my feet or hands! Then, to be dropped on a glacier 2km above sea level and then literally dropped on the peak of a mountain and left up there all on my own…was kind of crazy! But I loved it!”

The single and now video for On My Own ends the longest musical break in Ricki-Lee’s discography – almost three years since her last single release. In addition, delighting fans is the announcement that her fifth studio album will be scheduled for release later this year.

Recently Ricki-Lee joined hosts Gavin Scott and Robbie Molinari on a two-part episode of the podcast Chart beats: A Journey Through Aussie Pop discussing in-depth for the first time ever her incredible 19-year career and the true stories from behind the scenes.

It brilliantly covers Ricki-Lee’s releases and analyses the impact they had in a revealing, honest and candid discussion. Ricki-Lee also reveals how she stood up for LGBTIQA+ rights earlier in her career.

The last song recorded for the upcoming album, On My Own was written and produced by Ricki-Lee along with Australian hitmakers DNA (Anthony Egizii and David Musumeci). The trio have now been secretly working on new music together for over a year.

“I feel like I’ve found my pop music writing family,” Ricki-Lee says. DNA said they were impressed by Ricki-Lee refusing to settle for anything that didn’t hit her in the heart or gut.

During the podcast discussion Ricki-Lee shared that she’d always wanted to work with DNA the Australian music production team who crafted Dami Im’s Eurovision song Sound of Silence as well as hits for Jessica Mauboy, Isaiah Firebrace, Delta Goodrem and The Veronicas.

But because the production team were signed to an exclusive deal with Sony and Ricki-Lee was signed to independent label Shock, and then major label EMI, they have never been able to collaborate until now.

