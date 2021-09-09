Bibliophile | ‘Road Tripping with Pearl Nash’ is a sweet young adult romcom

Road Tripping with Pearl Nash

by Poppy Nwosu

Wakefield Press

One year ago, Pearl was dragged to yet another party by her best friend Daisy. They were meant to be at Daisy’s house studying for the end of year exams but Daisy wanted to go to the Saturday night house party and promised not to abandon Pearl … a promise she broke.

Pearl had decided to go on the road trip along South Australia’s coastal desert region to an epic end-of-year party with Daisy because Daisy had pleaded that she needed her to come. At least it was a chance to repair the damage their friendship had suffered since Daisy had chosen to spend more of her time with boyfriend Lachlan. Lately it seemed as if Daisy just wanted her to be around to fill the gaps when Lachlan wasn’t available.

Still known as the weird country kid even though she has been living in the city for four years, it was Daisy who befriended her and made life bearable when she moved to Adelaide. Thinking Lachlan was influencing Daisy, Peal had stuck by Daisy even though other friends had dropped away “waiting for her to change back, return miraculously to who she used to be”.

The trip was also a chance to find out why her grandmother had not been answering phone calls from the rest of the family. Her husband had died three years previously, it had been two months since her beloved Nana had left their granny flat and her old farm was on the way.

Because Daisy had changed her mind at the last minute to go with her boyfriend, it was not Daisy who is sitting next to Pearl in the old Bedford van, but obnoxious class mate Obi who had started the journey with Daisy and Lachlan but been left at a remote petrol station after an argument.

This is Adelaide based young adult author Poppy Nwosu’s third novel. Although her novel is marketed as a romcom road trip, is really a journey of discovery for 17-year-old protagonist Pearl with a tinge of romantic interest thrown in. The journey is a way for Pearl to reconnect with her values and release insecurities that are preventing her from being open to new possibilities … which is something many of us can relate to.

Lezly Herbert

