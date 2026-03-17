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Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Robbie Williams leaves Perth off his Australian tour

Culture

Robbie Williams has announced an Australian tour for November, but like many artists in recent times, he appears to have left Perth off his travel plans.

Williams will return to Australia and New Zealand with his BRITPOP World Tour, arriving down under this November.

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The tour will kick off at Adelaide Oval on Saturday 7 November, before heading to Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, Sydney’s Accor Stadium and Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium. It will also include a stop at Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium for the very first time.

The ultimate showman will then continue the party with a milestone New Zealand leg, performing a one‑night‑only show at Auckland’s Eden Park before visiting Christchurch for the first time in 25 years. During this visit, Williams will become the first international artist to perform at the city’s new One New Zealand Stadium on Saturday 28 November.

“Australia and New Zealand have always had a very special place in my heart. Ever since my first solo tours, you have welcomed me with open arms and made me feel at home. I’m beyond excited to be coming back this November for the BRITPOP World Tour. Can’t wait to see you all there!” Williams said.

Western Australian fans, however, will need to make cross‑country travel plans if they want to see the entertainer.

Williams’ most recent album, BRITPOP, was released earlier this year.

“I set out to create the album that I wanted to write and release after I left Take That in 1995. It was the peak of Britpop and a golden age for British music. I’ve worked with some of my heroes on this album; it’s raw, there are more guitars, and it’s even more upbeat and anthemic than usual.

“There’s some ‘Brit’ in there and there’s certainly some ‘pop’ too – I’m immensely proud of this as a body of work and I’m excited for fans to hear it,” Williams said.

The singer’s career includes four albums with Take That, along with thirteen solo albums and numerous collaborations and side projects.

Williams has performed in Perth several times, including his 2015 Swings Both Ways tour, followed by two nights in a row with the Let Me Entertain You tour in 2016. In 2018, his Heavy Entertainment tour brought him back to RAC Arena, and he returned again in 2023 with his XXV tour in the Swan Valley.

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