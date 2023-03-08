Robert Hoffman’s ‘What the Fandango?!’ returns for the Joonalup Festival

Fringe favourite Robert Hofmann is heading to the Joondalup Festival later this month and performing his show What the Fandango?!

Following on from the success of previous shows Desperately Young at Heart and It Aint Vot You Do It’s Ze Vay Zat You Do It, Hofmann’s show bring back some of the much loved characters from his earlier productions for a madcap trip to South America.

Hofmann broke into the cabaret world after a career in the opera, and his new career has taken the Perth local around the world.

What the Fandango?! has been described as a humorous and delightful cabaret celebration peppered with operatic perfection. Hoffman is accompanied by Cathie Travers on piano accordion.

Joondalup Festival kicks off tomorrow and runs through to 2nd April with a range of performances on the menu including pvi collective’s latest offering Eaters, comedy from Becky Lucas, Pony Knox and Aves Robins, the return of Disney in Drag, comedian Rove McManus, Improv D&D, Slamaret, Famous Sharron, the acclaimed cabaret show’s Club D’Amour and Happy Endings and so much more.

Catch What the Fandango?! for one-night-only at The Joondalup Festival on 18th March.

OIP Staff. Declaration: Editor Graeme Watson is a former employee of pvi collective.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.