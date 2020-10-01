Robyn and Jónsi celebrate Scandinavian boys with ‘Salt Licorice’

Robyn and Jonsi have teamed up for a catchy new single that celebrates the boys of their homelands.

The Swedish pop maven and the Icelandic Sigur Rós frontman have just dropped Salt Licorice, an eclectic pop track that’s curiously catchy.

“It’s such a cute and perfect pop song,” Robyn said of the collab in a media release.

“It makes me want to dance violently and make out at the same time.”

“It was a no-brainer to say yes to singing with Jonsi. The pretty emails I get with a thousand emojis in them from him is a bonus that came with our collaboration as well.”

Check out the video below and dance violently along!

