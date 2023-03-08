Roisin Murphy enters a new age of love with next single ‘CooCool’

Irish musical mastermind Róisín Murphy her announced her first new music since 2021, and she’s madly in love on CooCool.

Produced by electronic music auteur DJ Koze, Murphy once again subverts expectations , genre-melding and alluringly soulful single.

The brainchild of Murphy and DJ Koze worked together from across the world, piecing together the track until CooCool came together.

“Ostensibly a fragile little flower yet it has great hidden strength at the roots. There’s classic virtuosity and a lightness of touch, while DJ Koze’s hyper-modern production makes it bounce and glide,” Roisin says.

“It’s a stupidly romantic little love poem. ‘This thing is way beyond any kind of parody’. Everything in this song is true and playful.

“Can we fall in love and retain our sense of humour? ‘Embrace your inner child!’ Timeless, ageless, unavoidable love.”

CooCool is out now.

