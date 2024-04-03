Romy calls on Peaches to remix her latest tune ‘Did I’

Romy has called in Peaches to remix Did I, the latest single from her acclaimed solo album.

Taken from 2023 debut album Mid Air. The new song sees the pair, who share a longstanding mutual appreciation of each other’s music, collaborating for the very first time on an electro-tinged remix that features an exclusive new verse from Peaches herself.







Peaches joined Romy on stage last week to perform the track as part of Romy’s sold-out headline show at New York’s Knockdown Center. It was a full circle moment for Romy, whose first ever gig was seeing Peaches perform live.

Speaking about the remix, Romy said it was a dream come true to work with Peaches.

“Peaches is an absolute icon and has inspired me in so many ways over the years. Peaches was one of the first gigs I ever went to and I’ve never forgotten her energy onstage, her lyrics, production and how she continuously pushes boundaries for the better.

“With this project I wanted to celebrate queer dance music and I couldn’t think of an artist who embodies this more than Peaches, I’m honoured that she has not only remixed Did I but added a verse too!” With Peaches adding “We’ve always had a great admiration for each other and this was the perfect moment to collaborate”

Working alongside producers Fred again.. and Stuart Price, as well as Romy’s bandmate Jamie xx, Mid Air is an album that deals with love, grief, relationships, identity and sexuality and is a love letter to the queer clubs where Romy found community and connection.

It’s a coming-out album in a way, although she came out in her personal life a long time ago, but it’s also a coming-through album – through grief and heartache, towards euphoria. Mid Air is an album that unifies dancefloors, distilling Romy’s love of club classics and classic song writing and finding the sweet spot – like much of Romy’s favourite music – between euphoria, escapism, sadness and melancholy.

Romy has co-written each of The xx’s three acclaimed albums, the band she was a member of alongside Jamie xx and Oliver Sim. Plus she wrote Dua Lipa’s Grammy-winning hit single Electricity, plus songs for King Princess and Halsey.

OIP Staff