Romy shares new single ‘Love Who You Love’

Culture

London-based Romy returns with a new single and music video, Love Who You Love.

The track serves as a symbolic closing chapter to Mid Air – her bold 2023 debut solo album exploring the intimacy of queer love and self-discovery. Produced by BloodPop, Romy, and Jamie xx, Love Who You Love is a labor of love having been in Romy’s care since 2020.

Romy photographed by Vic Lentaigne.

It’s described as a powerful message of liberation, one that feels more vital than ever. The single arrives alongside a music video starring Romy and directed by her creative and life partner, Vic Lentaigne.

“My new song Love Who You Love is a proudly queer love song. It was also really important to me to acknowledge that the world is STILL such a challenging place for so many of us to show our love openly in the LGBTQ+ community. In reaction to that I wanted to write a song that not only celebrates and uplifts love as well as calls for change.

“The history of resilience and togetherness in the face of unbelievable challenges within the community is so powerful. Personally, finding friends, family and people I look up to and learn from – through queer clubbing has made me feel so much less alone and braver in so many aspects of life.

“These experiences and the people I’ve met, continue to be so inspiring to the music I’m making and this song intends to be a love letter of visibility and pride. No one can take the love you feel away from you — it’s yours.” Romy said of the track.

Since the release of Mid-Air two years ago, Romy has shared a run of high-profile collaborations including I’m On Your Team‘ with Sampha, Always Forever (a reimagining of Donna Lewis’ classic, with a video by Aftersun director Charlotte Wells), Lift You Up with Jessie Ware, and Waited All Night alongside her xx bandmates Jamie xx and Oliver Sim.

On the horizon, Romy has reunited with The xx in the studio, where the trio are currently working on new music.

Check out Love Who You Love.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

