Rose Gray channels Kylie on disco-inspired ‘Last Song’

One of the UK’s most exciting rising stars Rose Gray returns with her new single Last Song.

A disco-indebted anthem, produced with Nick Sylvester, co-founder of LA-based label GODMODE who are responsible for the gleaming house music of yaeji and Channel Tres, the track is destined to be played at full volume, the soundtrack to joy-filled house parties and late night dancing.

The track is also Rose’s first release on Play It Again Sam, home to Lykke Li, Anna of the North and Soulwax, after signing with them last year.

Speaking about the track, Rose says “I wrote Last Song about falling for someone on the dancefloor, just as the night is coming to a close – the sun’s coming up, the lights are about to come on.”

“It’s that knowing feeling that it can’t last. In essence, it’s a love song to myself; lyrically I play with an inner debate I actually had in the moment about being strong and leaving a situation, keeping it as something short and sweet rather than pursuing a connection.”

“It’s an ethereal house record with a sprinkle of rave and a nod to Kylie early 00s. I love it.”

Last Song is out now.

Image: Cristian Azazel Lorenzoni

