RTRFM welcome the sunshine with local music at Springtime Social

Community radio station RTRFM are welcoming spring with a sunny new event Springtime Social at Freo Social, next Saturday 5 November.

The fresh event is celebrating local music, and thanking listening for having supported RTRFM this year.

With a line-up primed to get the party started, RTRFM’s newest gig is a must to shake off those winter blues.

Inside at Freo Social catch the afro kreole magic of Grace Barbe (pictured), the new neo-soul funk of Coco Elise, the beauty of Sophian in duo mode and the harmonious folk of The Stamps.

And in the courtyard, the Dancing in Space DJs promise to inspire some out-of-this-world moves.

Springtime Social is taking over Freo Social next Saturday 5 November. For tickets, head to this link.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.