RTRFM’s Underground Solution celebrates 30 years on air

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Every Saturday night radio program Underground Solution brings some of the most interesting, cutting edge and fresh music. The show is marking 30 years of being part of the diverse offering at local community radio station RTRFM and they’ve got a massive party planned.

The show has become an acclaimed radio offering with people tuning in from around the globe to hear the DJs latest selections.

Thirty Years of Underground Solution will be celebrated with a very special night, Saturday October 16 at Barbes.

The whole collective will be on board plus some special guests going back to back to back all night and into the early morning. Set your mind to the heart of the sun and enjoy some of the city’s finest selectors and purveyors of the underground.

Catch back to back sets from the collective, Amphia, Ben Taaffe, Co Co, Lia T, Mike Midnight, H4x0rw4ng and Special K. Plus special guest sets from Rok Riley, Kailyn Crabbe and Mintox.

Very limited door sales will be available. Tickets on the door from 9pm. Dance with us till the very early morning.

Get tickets from OzTix.

OIP Staff

Declaration: Team members at OUTinPerth are also presenters and producers at RTRFM 92.1

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.