RuPaul and Stan confirm ‘Drag Race Down Under’ rumours

The rumours are true! RuPaul has confirmed the Drag Race phenomenon is coming down under in 2021.

After Gayexpress.co.nz broke the news that RuPaul was expected to be quarantining in New Zealand ahead of filming, RuPaul and streaming service Stan have confirmed we can expect the debut of Drag Race Down Under later this year.

Hosted by RuPaul and Michelle Visage, the 8-part series will see queens from both Australia and New Zealand battling it out for the inaugural crown.

“I cannot wait for everyone to see that Down Under queens have some of the biggest charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talents in the world,” RuPaul said.

“Thank you to Stan and TVNZ for providing a platform for these outrageous drag artists to share their heart, soul and humour.”



Nick Forward, Stan Chief Content Officer, adds; “You asked for it Australia, and now we’re bringing it to you – finally, our very own Aussie Drag Race, the new Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under! The series is already a huge hit with our audience, so to now be working with RuPaul and the entire team at World of Wonder to create a local version is beyond a thrill.”

“We can’t wait to reveal all the guest judges and see what our local queens bring to the global sensation that is RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Who are you hoping to see on the show’s debut season? Will there be any Perth representation? I guess we’ll have to wait and see who’s not at their Fringe World shows this year…

Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will premiere in 2021, only on Stan.

