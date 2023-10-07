RuPaul set to release bold memoir ‘The House of Hidden Meanings’

Drag superstar RuPaul is set to release his bold memoir The House of Hidden Meanings in 2024 and it’s sure to be an engrossing read.

Publisher Harper Collins say the books will be his most revealing and personal work to date—a brutally honest, surprisingly poignant, and deeply intimate memoir of growing up Black, poor, and queer in a broken home to discovering the power of performance, found family, and self-acceptance.

A profound introspection of his life, relationships, and identity, The House of Hidden Meanings is a self-portrait of the legendary icon on the road to global fame and changing the way the world thinks about drag.

The publisher says the book will cover everything from his days as a NYC club kids to his longstanding relationship with Australian husband Georges LeBar.

“Stripping away all artifice, RuPaul recounts the story of his life with breathtaking clarity and tenderness, bringing his signature wisdom and wit to his own biography. From his early years growing up as a queer Black kid in San Diego navigating complex relationships with his absent father and temperamental mother, to forging an identity in the punk and drag scenes of Atlanta and New York, to finding enduring love with his husband Georges LeBar and self-acceptance in sobriety, RuPaul excavates his own biography, uncovering new truths and insights in his personal history.” the book’s promo blurb reads.

“If we’re all born naked and the rest is drag, then this is RuPaul totally out of drag. This is RuPaul stripped bare.”

The book will be on sale from 5th March 2024.

