RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 promises ‘biggest shake-up in herstory’

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 is down to its final five queens, but another batch of competitors have just entered the werk room.

VH1 revealed the 10 queens that will be returning for a chance to compete for the crown of All Stars 5, dropping a short trailer of the gals walking back into the race.



Season 9 runner-up Shea Coulee, Miz Cracker (S10), Mariah Paris Balenciaga (S3), Blair St Clair (S10), India Ferrah (S3), Mayhem Miller (S10) and Derrick Barry (S8) will all be coming for the All Stars 5 title.

All Stars 4 also opened the floodgates for returning All Stars to have another swing at the race, bringing back fan favourites Manila Luzon and Latrice Royale. All Stars 5 will see original All Stars Jujubee (S2) and Alexis Mateo (S3) get a third chance at the crown.

The competition’s official trailer also promises the “biggest shake-up in herstory”, with RuPaul announcing the suspension of All Stars’ rules. Fans are speculating that the lip sync for your legacy will be replaced with a new method for choosing each week’s eliminated queen.

Who will join Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Monet X Change and Trinity the Tuck in the Drag Race Hall of Fame?

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 comes to Stan on Saturday 6th June.

