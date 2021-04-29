‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ reveal official podcast with Justin Hill

The Hit Network today announced Justin Hill as the host of Stan Original RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under: The Podcast to coincide with the debut of the eight-part Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under premiering Saturday May 1.

A Hit Network production, created exclusively with Stan, will be available to stream on LiSTNR every Sunday after each new episode.

The podcast will showcase a weekly rundown of each episode and interviews with eliminated queens.

Justin Hill is the Hit Network’s resident Red Carpet and Entertainment Reporter, who has been part of the network for more 14 years, Justin has interviewed the likes of Angelina Jolie, Chris Hemsworth, Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith. Justin co-presented music program The Loop formerly on Network Ten and most recently hosted The Ally Podcast for the Hit Network’s partnership with Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Red Carpet Reporter and Mr Gay Pride Australia finalist Justin Hill said: “What an exciting privilege to be able to create an exclusive show for the fans of this iconic global phenomenon. I am so excited Stan has been able to deliver our very own, homegrown Drag Race Down Under to us as I know first-hand just how fabulous our Queens are.

“I can’t wait to delve behind the glitter and the chicken cutlets to serve up all the sassy behind-the-scenes goss and news for our listeners. Sundays are looking like an extravaganza!”

The following Australian and New Zealand contestants were Ru-Vealed earlier this month: Art Simone (Geelong), Coco Jumbo (Sydney), Etcetera Etcetera (Sydney), Elektra Shock (Auckland), Jojo Zaho (Newcastle), Karen From Finance (Melbourne), Maxi Shield (Sydney), Scarlet Adams (Perth), Anita Wigl’it (Auckland) and Kita Mean (Auckland).

The podcast, hosted by Justin Hill, can be heard via the LiSTNR app from Sunday, May 2. Watch the Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under only on Stan from Saturday May 1.

Source: Media release

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.