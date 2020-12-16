‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Season 2 premieres on Stan this Jan

RuPaul’s Drag Race fans will be treated to a double dose of competition this January, with Drag Race UK announcing its return next month.

Following the Season 13 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Drag Race UK‘s second season will be coming to Stan on January 15th.

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr will return to find out who will claim the title of UK’s Next Drag Superstar, following last year’s inaugural winner The Vivienne.

“Looking forward to better days! I’m happy to announced the triumphant return of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Early in 2021, season 2 will arrive with all the hope, joy, laughter, and glitter you’ve come to expect from our brilliant queens,” said RuPaul.

“We’re also currently casting season 3 with the best and brightest Great Britain has to offer. We feel honoured that you’ve embraced our little show, and our only wish is that we can offer a smile at a time when we can all use it the most.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 2 premieres on Friday 15th January, same day as the US on Stan.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.