‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World’ gets premiere date

BBC3 has revealed RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Vs The World will be hitting our screens as soon as February 1, with nine queens from across the world’s Drag Race franchises will be battling it out for the grand prize.

Produced as always by World of Wonder, the series will be hosted in the UK – hence the title – and judged by Ru and Michelle Visage, along with regular Drag Race UK judges Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

The series has the potential to feature queens from the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Thailand, The Netherlands and Spain, though the queens of Drag Race Italia probably missed the boat for this season as the newest entry in the pantheon.

Die-hard fans seems to have already figured out which queens were absent from social media during the speculated film period, and you may be surprised who is rumoured to be taking part.

We won’t spoil anything here, but who would you like to see on the first international All Stars?

RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Vs The World is coming this February to Stan.

